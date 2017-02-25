Dummerston Community Center to host Pampered Chef Fundraiser

By Dummerston Comm... | Sat, February 25 2017

The Dummerston Community Center is hosting a Pampered Chef fundraiser on Saturday, March 4th from 12:55-2:55pm. For more information or to RSVP, call Kim at 802-257-8602, Ann at 802-254-2415, or Jean at 802-254-9212.

Kim Martin will host the show, with new spring products, recipes, demonstrations of many cooking needs, also hands-on-cooking and the tasting of spices, sauces, and rubs. There will be special drawings through-out the show. Proceeds will assist in operating expenses for the Community Center

Dummerston Community Center, 150 West Street, West Dummerston, VT