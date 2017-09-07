Dummerston Community Center Rummage and Tag Sale

By Dummerston Comm... | Thu, September 07 2017

The Dummerston Community Center will be holding a Rummage Sale on Saturday, September 9th from 9 am-noon. Proceeds will help to offset maintenance & operating costs for the building. Items for sale include books, toys, games, kitchenware, clothing, footwear and many miscellaneous items and treasures.

The sale will be held rain or shine, an indoor event. Coffee and Lester's donuts will be for sale. The Dummerston Community Center is located at 150 West St. in the West Dummerston Village. For information call 802-254-9212 or 802-254-2415.

