"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Dummerston

Dummerston Community Center Rummage and Tag Sale


By Dummerston Comm... | Thu, September 07 2017

The Dummerston Community Center will be holding a Rummage Sale on Saturday, September 9th from 9 am-noon. Proceeds will help to offset maintenance & operating costs for the building. Items for sale include books, toys, games, kitchenware, clothing, footwear and many miscellaneous items and treasures.

The sale will be held rain or shine, an indoor event. Coffee and Lester's donuts will be for sale. The Dummerston Community Center is located at 150 West St. in the West Dummerston Village. For information call 802-254-9212 or 802-254-2415.

Date & Time: Sep 9 2017 - 9:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Dummerston Community Center, 150 West Street, West Dummerston, VT

