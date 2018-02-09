Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee Releases Brattleboro Union High School Budget Report

By Not Signed In | Thu, February 08 2018

Brattleboro, VT – The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee announced today the release of its report on the Brattleboro Union High School District #6 proposed budget for fiscal year 2019, which will be considered for approval next week by the voters of the four towns in the district. The BUHS Annual Meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the BUHS gymnasium.

The report is in two parts, which together comprise the Finance Committee’s evaluation of the budget and the process by which it was formulated, as well as the role of the state funding formula. The finance committee's report is available at the Town of Bratlleboro’s website, www.brattleboro.org, under the FY19 Budget heading in the right hand column of the home page. Further budget information, including the full 64-page budget and summary documents, is available at the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union website, www.wssu.k12.vt.us.

Further information is available from Committee Chair, Franz Reichsman, via the contact information below.

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Franz Reichsman, Chair

franzreichsman@gmail.com

802-257-7217

###