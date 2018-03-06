"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 42 guests online.

Online users

  • Lise

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Economics

Free Panel Discussion: Redefining Capitalism for Sustainability: Transforming Markets Towards Social Justice


By Brooks Memorial... | Mon, March 05 2018

Join us here at Brooks Memorial Library on Thursday, March 15th at 7 pm for a FREE panel discussion about Redefining Capitalism for Sustainability and Transforming Markets Towards Social Justice.

Join us here at Brooks Memorial Library on Thursday, March 15th at 7 pm for a FREE panel discussion about Redefining Capitalism for Sustainability and Transforming Markets Towards Social Justice.

This panel of speakers at Brooks Memorial Library, Thursday, March 15, 7:00 p.m. features Brattleboro-based leaders in global innovation for social justice and environmental sustainability in business: Amit Sharma, Founder of Finclusive Capital, Janice Warren, President of OneReport and Michael Knapp, Founder and CEO of Green River.

They will discuss how to shift traditional and commercial markets to sustainability and to create scalable social sector initiatives, as well as benchmarks and metrics to hold businesses accountable. They will present some emerging sustainable business models, as well as how to mold and measure sustainability. They will discuss transforming capital markets to make them greener and more innovative.

Please note: This is a special event, and the library will not be open for regular business. Doors will open for this Main Reading Room event at 6:45 pm.
For more information, contact starr@brookslibraryvt.org.

https://one-report.com/
https://www.greenriver.com/

Please note: This is a special event, and the library will not be open for regular business. Doors will open for this Main Reading Room event at 6:45 pm.

 
For more information, contact starr@brookslibraryvt.org.

https://one-report.com/
https:// www.greenriver.com/

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Most of my meals these days are

Choices