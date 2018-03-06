Free Panel Discussion: Redefining Capitalism for Sustainability: Transforming Markets Towards Social Justice

By Brooks Memorial... | Mon, March 05 2018

Join us here at Brooks Memorial Library on Thursday, March 15th at 7 pm for a FREE panel discussion about Redefining Capitalism for Sustainability and Transforming Markets Towards Social Justice.

This panel of speakers at Brooks Memorial Library, Thursday, March 15, 7:00 p.m. features Brattleboro-based leaders in global innovation for social justice and environmental sustainability in business: Amit Sharma, Founder of Finclusive Capital, Janice Warren, President of OneReport and Michael Knapp, Founder and CEO of Green River.





They will discuss how to shift traditional and commercial markets to sustainability and to create scalable social sector initiatives, as well as benchmarks and metrics to hold businesses accountable. They will present some emerging sustainable business models, as well as how to mold and measure sustainability. They will discuss transforming capital markets to make them greener and more innovative.





Please note: This is a special event, and the library will not be open for regular business. Doors will open for this Main Reading Room event at 6:45 pm.

For more information, contact starr@brookslibraryvt.org.





https://one-report.com/

https://www.greenriver.com/

