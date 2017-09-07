"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Opinion » Economics

Making Hay Out of Climate Change - Forum Tuesday


By Tad M | Thu, September 07 2017

Tuesday, September 12, 6-8pm @ 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot Street, Brattleboro, Vermont

Climate change has been called the global issue of our age.  George Harvey, host of Energy Week on BCTV, talks about the fossil fuel industry dying a quick death over the next 10-20 years, but there is also the potential to create two jobs in renewable energy for every one lost in natural gas, oil and coal.  Climate change may be the biggest economic development opportunity that Vermont – and the world – has ever seen. But only if we act now to make sure our response is strong, equitable and done right.

We need your help to make sure Vermont acts on climate. Join us for a panel discussion and audience-engaging conversation about how Vermonters can seize the economic opportunities in climate change. Hear from a respected Vermont business owner, a low income advocate, and legislators about the kind of equitable and exciting opportunities climate action provides.

Speakers include:

  • Steve Geller, Director of Southeast Vermont Community Action
  • Michael Knapp, founder and CEO of Green River Software in Brattleboro
  • Representative Sarah Copeland-Hanzas
  • Representative David Deen
  • Representative Valerie Stuart
  • Representative Mollie Burke
  • Dan Barlow, Public Policy Manager of Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR)
  • Johanna Miller, Energy & Climate Action Program Director of Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC)

This event is hosted by the Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility and the Vermont Natural Resources Council with local sponsorship and support from Mocha Joes, Home Energy Advocates and members of the Brattleboro Energy Committee and Brattleboro 350. Panelists will frame the current context of climate (in)action in Vermont and outline the policy responses that they are developing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, grow our economy, and ensure that all Vermonters benefit from the transition off of fossil fuels. By attending the event you can offer input, ask questions, and find meaningful ways to engage.

The event is FREE and open to the public. Snacks provided, and coffee courtesy of Mocha Joe’s Roasting Company.

We are asking that people RSVP, submit a question for the panelists in advance, and find more information at: bit.ly/BrattleboroRSVP

Tad Montgomery

Submitted by Vidda on September 7, 2017 - 2:27pm. #

Everything we use

I don’t think we’re really talking about the “fossil fuel industry dying a quick death over the next 10-20 years.” Although, granted, I’m sure we’re talking about in terms of the energy industry, but even the energy industry will continue to use fossil fuels for a long time.

It’s really more of a question of reduction, and it’s a question degree, not dying.

Petroleum products are not only used for transportation fuels, fuel oils for heating and electricity generation, but used to produce kerosene, “asphalt and road oil, and feedstocks for making the chemicals, plastics, and synthetic materials that are in nearly everything we use” including medicines.

 

