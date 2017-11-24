"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Opinion » Economics

Wealth


By tomaidh | Thu, November 23 2017

According to Bernie Sanders, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ao7iC9b5Mk0)

Three people in America today own more wealth than the bottom HALF of the American people.

 (Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet)

What do they need so much wealth for?

They can’t live long enough to spend it all.

Submitted by cgrotke on November 24, 2017 - 12:18pm. #

simple

"What do they need so much wealth for?"

One of them needs it to remain the richest person in the US. The other two need it as they try to become the richest person in the US. and prevent others below them from becoming #2 and #3.

I hear hoarding is a problem for some people. So sad. : )

 

