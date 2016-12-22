Act 46 Minutes from Community Forums

Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District, Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and Vernon Town School District
WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
Public Information Meeting – December 5, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Guilford Central School
In attendance: Beth Bristol, Alice Revis, Richard Glejzer, Amy Wall, Kim Price, Mike Hebert
WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Ron Stahley
Public present: See public sign in sheet
Call to Order – 6:22 p.m. – Beth Bristol
Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Guilford Central School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public. Vernon School Board Chair Mike Hebert spoke on topics specific to Vernon.
For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.
Adjournment – 6:42 pm
Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk
...
WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
Public Information Meeting – December 6, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Dummerston School
In attendance: Alice Revis, Alice Laughlin, Amy Wall, Mark Truhan, Kristina Naylor
WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Ron Stahley
Public present: See public sign in sheet
Call to Order – 6:00 p.m. – Alice Laughlin
Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Dummerston School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public. Vernon School Board members Sandra Morrison and Kerry Amidon spoke on topics specific to Vernon.
For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.
Adjournment – 6:39 pm
Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk
...
WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
Public Information Meeting – December 7, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Putney Central School
In attendance: Alice Revis, Alice Laughlin, Amy Wall, Kim Price, Mark Truhan, Ricky Davidson
WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Frank Rucker
Public present: See public sign in sheet
Call to Order – 6:03 p.m. – Alice Laughlin
Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Putney Central School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public.
For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.
Adjournment – 6:52 pm
Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk
...
WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
Public Information Meeting – December 8, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Oak Grove School
In attendance: Ian Torrey, Kristina Naylor, Alice Revis, Mark Truhan, Jill Stahl Tyler, Alice Laughlin, Kim Price, Amy Wall, Ricky Davidson
WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Frank Rucker, Ron Stahley
Public present: See public sign in sheet
Call to Order – 6:02 p.m. – Alice Laughlin
Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Oak Grove School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public. Vernon School Board chair Mike Hebert commented on issues specific to Vernon.
For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.
Adjournment – 7:04 pm
Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk
