Act 46 Minutes from Community Forums

By Not Signed In | Wed, December 14 2016

Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District, Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and Vernon Town School District

WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

Public Information Meeting – December 5, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Guilford Central School

In attendance: Beth Bristol, Alice Revis, Richard Glejzer, Amy Wall, Kim Price, Mike Hebert

WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Ron Stahley

Public present: See public sign in sheet

Call to Order – 6:22 p.m. – Beth Bristol

Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Guilford Central School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public. Vernon School Board Chair Mike Hebert spoke on topics specific to Vernon.

For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.

Adjournment – 6:42 pm

Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk

...

WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

Public Information Meeting – December 6, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Dummerston School

In attendance: Alice Revis, Alice Laughlin, Amy Wall, Mark Truhan, Kristina Naylor

WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Ron Stahley

Public present: See public sign in sheet

Call to Order – 6:00 p.m. – Alice Laughlin

Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Dummerston School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public. Vernon School Board members Sandra Morrison and Kerry Amidon spoke on topics specific to Vernon.

For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.

Adjournment – 6:39 pm

Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk

...

WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

Public Information Meeting – December 7, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Putney Central School

In attendance: Alice Revis, Alice Laughlin, Amy Wall, Kim Price, Mark Truhan, Ricky Davidson

WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Frank Rucker

Public present: See public sign in sheet

Call to Order – 6:03 p.m. – Alice Laughlin

Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Putney Central School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public.

For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.

Adjournment – 6:52 pm

Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk

...

WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

Public Information Meeting – December 8, 2016 – 6:00 PM – Oak Grove School

In attendance: Ian Torrey, Kristina Naylor, Alice Revis, Mark Truhan, Jill Stahl Tyler, Alice Laughlin, Kim Price, Amy Wall, Ricky Davidson

WSESU staff: Lyle Holiday, Frank Rucker, Ron Stahley

Public present: See public sign in sheet

Call to Order – 6:02 p.m. – Alice Laughlin

Members of the WSESU Act Study Committee held an informational meeting with the public at the Oak Grove School on the upcoming December 13, 2016 vote on whether to release Vernon from BUHS #6 District. Those Committee members present provided information and answered questions raised by the public. Vernon School Board chair Mike Hebert commented on issues specific to Vernon.

For more detailed information on the discussion, please go to www.wssu.k12.vt.us, “Act 46 Study Committee” BCTV link to view a recording of the forum.

Adjournment – 7:04 pm

Respectfully submitted, Amy Wall – Committee Clerk