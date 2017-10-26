"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

Home » Culture » Education

Act 46 Study Committee Meeting Agendas


By Not Signed In | Thu, October 26 2017

ACT 46 STUDY COMMITTEE
Representing the Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District,
Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and BUHS District #6
http://www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Act 46 Study Committee will hold a Public Information Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017 at the Dummerston School.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:00 p.m. – Alice Laughlin, Committee Chair

II. PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING: November 7 Vote to Form a Unified Union School District.

III. ADJOURNMENT

Note: In accordance with the following excerpt from WSESU Policy E-12 Electronic Communications Use and Retention

II. Use of E-Mail and Electronic Communications

The school board and administration will not use email as a substitute for discussion at board meetings, or for any business properly conducted at board meetings subject to the Vermont Open Meeting Law.

....

ACT 46 STUDY COMMITTEE
Representing the Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District,
Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and BUHS District #6.
http://www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Act 46 Study Committee will hold a Public Information Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the Academy School.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Alice Laughlin, Committee Chair

II. PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING: November 7 Vote to Form a Unified Union School District

III. ADJOURNMENT

Note: In accordance with the following excerpt from WSESU Policy E-12 Electronic Communications Use and Retention

II. Use of E-Mail and Electronic Communications

The school board and administration will not use email as a substitute for discussion at board meetings, or for any business properly conducted at board meetings subject to the Vermont Open Meeting Law.

.....

ACT 46 STUDY COMMITTEE
Representing the Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District,
Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and BUHS District #6
http://www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Act 46 Study Committee will hold a Public Information Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Putney Central School.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Alice Laughlin, Committee Chair

II. PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING: November 7 Vote to Form a Unified Union School District

III. ADJOURNMENT

Note: In accordance with the following excerpt from WSESU Policy E-12 Electronic Communications Use and Retention

II. Use of E-Mail and Electronic Communications

The school board and administration will not use email as a substitute for discussion at board meetings, or for any business properly conducted at board meetings subject to the Vermont Open Meeting Law.

...

ACT 46 STUDY COMMITTEE
Representing the Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District,
Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and BUHS District #6
http://www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Act 46 Study Committee will hold a Public Information Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Guilford Central School.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:00 p.m. – Alice Laughlin, Committee Chair

II. PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING: November 7 Vote to Form a Unified Union School District

III. ADJOURNMENT

Note: In accordance with the following excerpt from WSESU Policy E-12 Electronic Communications Use and Retention

II. Use of E-Mail and Electronic Communications

The school board and administration will not use email as a substitute for discussion at board meetings, or for any business properly conducted at board meetings subject to the Vermont Open Meeting Law.

»

