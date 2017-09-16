ACT 46 Study Committee Meeting in Montpelier

By Not Signed In | Fri, September 15 2017

ACT 46 STUDY COMMITTEE

Representing the Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District, Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and the Vernon Town School District

http://www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Act 46 Study Committee will participate in the State Board of Education’s meeting at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday Septemeber 20, 2017 at the Montpelier High School, 5 High School Drive, Montpelier, Vermont

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER - 1:00 p.m. - Alice Laughlin, Committee Chair

II. Participation in the Vermont State Board of Education’s Meeting

• UUSD Proposal - State Board of Agenda Attached