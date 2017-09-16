ACT 46 Study Committee Meeting in Montpelier

ACT 46 STUDY COMMITTEE
Representing the Brattleboro Town School District, Dummerston Town School District, Guilford Town School District, Putney Town School District and the Vernon Town School District
http://www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF MEETING
The Act 46 Study Committee will participate in the State Board of Education’s meeting at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday Septemeber 20, 2017 at the Montpelier High School, 5 High School Drive, Montpelier, Vermont
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER - 1:00 p.m. - Alice Laughlin, Committee Chair
II. Participation in the Vermont State Board of Education’s Meeting
• UUSD Proposal - State Board of Agenda Attached
