"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 22 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Act 46 Election Results


By Not Signed In | Wed, November 08 2017

Good evening,

Below are the unofficial Brattleboro results from the special school district vote. Note: The Secretary of Education will be tallying the At-Large votes, but I have included the Brattleboro numbers in the attachment. Also note that there were no candidates or declared write-in candidates for the Brattleboro 2-year seats.

Article 1  
Yes 375
No 850
Blank 3
Spoiled 0
Total 1228
Brattleboro 2 Yr  
  0
Blank 0
Spoiled 0
Total 0
Brattleboro 3 Yr  
Richard "Ricky" Davidson 73
Blank 1155
Spoiled 0
Total 1228
Brattleboro 4 Yr  
Spoon Agave 111
Blank 1117
Spoiled 0
Total 1228
At Large 2 Yr  
Shaun Murphy 594
Spoon Agave 2
Richard "Ricky" Davidson 1
Mary LaPorte 1
Kevin O'Donnel 1
Beth Bristol 1
Scott Mathis 1
Ann Braden 1
Jerelyn Wilson 1
Chris Lenois 1
Wendy Baxter 1
Michael McGillion 1
Tim Kipp 1
Blank 620
Spoiled 1
Total 1228
At Large 4 Yr  
Alice Laughlin 406
Ian P Torrey 162
Spoon Agave 11
Ricky Davidson 1
Nancy Olson 1
Patricia Myer 1
Ian Bigelow 1
Elsie Smith 1
Connie Snow 1
Kristina Naylor 1
Tom Ehrenberg 1
Blank 591
Spoiled 50
Total 1228

 
 
 
 
Thank you,
 
Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT  05301
 
hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on November 8, 2017 - 10:10am. #

Rejected in Windham Southeast

VPR says:

"Windham Southeast Superintendent Lyle Holiday said turnout was strong in Brattleboro, Guilford, Dummerston and Putney, where the plan was turned down by a wide margin."

 

iBrattleboro Poll

Beards on men definitely make them look

Choices