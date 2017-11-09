Brattleboro Act 46 Election Results

Good evening,
Below are the unofficial Brattleboro results from the special school district vote. Note: The Secretary of Education will be tallying the At-Large votes, but I have included the Brattleboro numbers in the attachment. Also note that there were no candidates or declared write-in candidates for the Brattleboro 2-year seats.
|Article 1
|Yes
|375
|No
|850
|Blank
|3
|Spoiled
|0
|Total
|1228
|Brattleboro 2 Yr
|0
|Blank
|0
|Spoiled
|0
|Total
|0
|Brattleboro 3 Yr
|Richard "Ricky" Davidson
|73
|Blank
|1155
|Spoiled
|0
|Total
|1228
|Brattleboro 4 Yr
|Spoon Agave
|111
|Blank
|1117
|Spoiled
|0
|Total
|1228
|At Large 2 Yr
|Shaun Murphy
|594
|Spoon Agave
|2
|Richard "Ricky" Davidson
|1
|Mary LaPorte
|1
|Kevin O'Donnel
|1
|Beth Bristol
|1
|Scott Mathis
|1
|Ann Braden
|1
|Jerelyn Wilson
|1
|Chris Lenois
|1
|Wendy Baxter
|1
|Michael McGillion
|1
|Tim Kipp
|1
|Blank
|620
|Spoiled
|1
|Total
|1228
|At Large 4 Yr
|Alice Laughlin
|406
|Ian P Torrey
|162
|Spoon Agave
|11
|Ricky Davidson
|1
|Nancy Olson
|1
|Patricia Myer
|1
|Ian Bigelow
|1
|Elsie Smith
|1
|Connie Snow
|1
|Kristina Naylor
|1
|Tom Ehrenberg
|1
|Blank
|591
|Spoiled
|50
|Total
|1228
Thank you,
Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301
hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312
Comments | 1
Rejected in Windham Southeast
VPR says:
"Windham Southeast Superintendent Lyle Holiday said turnout was strong in Brattleboro, Guilford, Dummerston and Putney, where the plan was turned down by a wide margin."