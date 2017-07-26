Brattleboro High School Exchange Students In Need of Hosts

By Not Signed In | Tue, July 25 2017

Brattleboro High School is hoping to host 10 international exchange students this fall, who arrive in the area next month. Some are still in need of hosts who could welcome them to the area for even just the first couple of months of their stay. Could you open up your heart and home to one of these students, such as:

- Marie, a 17 year old girl from France, who loves cooking and arts. She hopes to spend time cooking French meals with, and learning from, her new host family.

- Pablo, a 16 year old boy from Spain. He loves sports, and hopes to learn baseball while here. He has a twin sister at home, and enjoys family time.

- And Sitong is a very hard working student from China. She is 16 years old, is active in her church youth group, tennis, choir, and volunteering.

Host families come in all shapes and sizes - they represent the diversity of American culture, with varied economic, religious and racial backgrounds. Among those who truly enjoy the exchange experience are parents looking to give their families a glimpse of the world and introduce them to new customs and cultures, without having to travel the globe.

Many of our host families do not have high school age children, while others have adult children who no longer live at home. They say that hosting an exchange student gives them an opportunity to enrich their own lives and connect with their community in a whole new way.

If you've considered hosting but have questions, please contact Kimberly at keckhardt08@gmail.com.