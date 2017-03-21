Brattleboro RTM Act 46 Non-Binding Resolution for School Self-Evaluation

By cgrotke | Tue, March 21 2017

At Brattleboro's Representative Town Meeting, it is expected that Representative Andy Davis will introduce a non-binding resolution on the topic of Act 46 and school mergers for members to discuss, debate, and vote upon during "Other Business" at the end of the meeting.

I asked him about the resolution and here's what he said:

"The basic meaning of this is straightforward. We have been unable to form a "preferred" merger under the rules of Act 46. There are provisions in Act 46 for school boards - not the study group - to find an alternative path towards the goals of Act 46. This resolution simply directs the Brattleboro Town School Board to pursue this alternative path under Sec. 9 of Act 46.

If we do not do something like this the Vermont State Board of Education will have the option of telling Brattleboro what to do to fulfill the law - with no further public input. I think that would be unfortunate and a missed opportunity.

Our current supervisory union (WSESU) could possibly be retained in a modified form - along with individual town school boards - if we could show that we are achieving the goals of Act 46. The goals are basically student achievement, equity of educational opportunity and sustainable costs.

Here is the resolution:

*****

WHEREAS, the Brattleboro Town Schools have not, as of this date, entered

into a school merger as directed by the Vermont Legislature under Act 46,

NOW THEREFORE,

BE IT RESOLVED, that we the Town Meeting Representatives of Brattleboro

direct the Brattleboro Town School Board to explore the Alternative

Structure in Section 9 of Act 46 referred to as "SELF-EVALUATION,

MEETINGS, AND PROPOSAL" (p. 17, Act 46), and be it

FURTHER RESOLVED, that we direct the Brattleboro Town School Board to hold

at least two public hearings for the purpose of exploring this option for

complying with Act 46.

****

Prepared by

Andy Davis

District 3 Representative

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting

March 25, 2017"