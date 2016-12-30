Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The BUHS District #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—December 19, 2016
B. Communications
C. Other
III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
December 19, 2016
Warrant No. 1090 in the amount of $ 1,731.26
Warrant No. 1091 in the amount of 32,271.93
Warrant No. 1092 in the amount of 305.97
Warrant No. 1093 in the amount of 20,437.27
Warrant No. 1094 in the amount of 120,996.74
$513,588.60
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other
V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Warning Articles – Action Needed
B. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)