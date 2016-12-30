"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Thu, December 29 2016

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS District #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—December 19, 2016
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
December 19, 2016
Warrant No. 1090 in the amount of $ 1,731.26
Warrant No. 1091 in the amount of 32,271.93
Warrant No. 1092 in the amount of 305.97
Warrant No. 1093 in the amount of 20,437.27
Warrant No. 1094 in the amount of 120,996.74
$513,588.60

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Warning Articles – Action Needed
B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

»

iBrattleboro Poll

To do what I do, the lowest wage I'd consider working for is about

Choices