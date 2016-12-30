Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

By Not Signed In | Thu, December 29 2016

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

53 Green Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS District #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—December 19, 2016

B. Communications

C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

December 19, 2016

Warrant No. 1090 in the amount of $ 1,731.26

Warrant No. 1091 in the amount of 32,271.93

Warrant No. 1092 in the amount of 305.97

Warrant No. 1093 in the amount of 20,437.27

Warrant No. 1094 in the amount of 120,996.74

$513,588.60

B. WSESU Finance Committee

C Planning and Policy

D Teacher Curriculum Committee

E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee

G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration

BUHS Administration

Student Council

WRCC

Central Office

Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. Warning Articles – Action Needed

B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)