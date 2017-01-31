Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

By Not Signed In | Tue, January 31 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

53 Green Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will hold a Public Information Meeting on the Proposed FY ’18 Budget at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. The regular Board meeting will immediately follow.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON THE PROPOSED FY ’18 BUDGET

III. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—January 2, 2017

B. Communications

C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

January 3, 2017

Warrant No. 1096 in the amount of $252,703.83

Warrant No. 1097 in the amount of 1,619.20

Warrant No. 1098 in the amount of 2,115.00

Warrant No. 1099 in the amount of 4,180.98

Warrant No. 1100 in the amount of 177.60

Warrant No. 1101 in the amount of 8,179.88

Warrant No. 1102 in the amount of 40,458.60

$309,435.09

January 17, 2017

Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of $ 750.53

Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 253,538.86

Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 609.50

Warrant No. 1109 in the amount of 10,291.95

Warrant No. 1110 in the amount of 565,996.96

$831,187.80

Payroll Authorizations

December 9, 2016 $426,745.75

December 23, 2016 $435,437.70

B. WSESU Finance Committee

C Planning and Policy

D Teacher Curriculum Committee

E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee

G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

H. Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration

BUHS Administration

Student Council

WRCC

Central Office

Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. Act 250 Impact Application – Lamplighter Inn Motel / Great River Terrace

B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)