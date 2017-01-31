"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Tue, January 31 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will hold a Public Information Meeting on the Proposed FY ’18 Budget at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. The regular Board meeting will immediately follow.
AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON THE PROPOSED FY ’18 BUDGET

III. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—January 2, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
January 3, 2017
Warrant No. 1096 in the amount of $252,703.83
Warrant No. 1097 in the amount of 1,619.20
Warrant No. 1098 in the amount of 2,115.00
Warrant No. 1099 in the amount of 4,180.98
Warrant No. 1100 in the amount of 177.60
Warrant No. 1101 in the amount of 8,179.88
Warrant No. 1102 in the amount of 40,458.60
$309,435.09

January 17, 2017
Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of $ 750.53
Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 253,538.86
Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 609.50
Warrant No. 1109 in the amount of 10,291.95
Warrant No. 1110 in the amount of 565,996.96
$831,187.80

Payroll Authorizations
December 9, 2016 $426,745.75
December 23, 2016 $435,437.70

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Act 250 Impact Application – Lamplighter Inn Motel / Great River Terrace
B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

