Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will hold a Public Information Meeting on the Proposed FY ’18 Budget at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. The regular Board meeting will immediately follow.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON THE PROPOSED FY ’18 BUDGET
III. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—January 2, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other
IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
V. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
January 3, 2017
Warrant No. 1096 in the amount of $252,703.83
Warrant No. 1097 in the amount of 1,619.20
Warrant No. 1098 in the amount of 2,115.00
Warrant No. 1099 in the amount of 4,180.98
Warrant No. 1100 in the amount of 177.60
Warrant No. 1101 in the amount of 8,179.88
Warrant No. 1102 in the amount of 40,458.60
$309,435.09
January 17, 2017
Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of $ 750.53
Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 253,538.86
Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 609.50
Warrant No. 1109 in the amount of 10,291.95
Warrant No. 1110 in the amount of 565,996.96
$831,187.80
Payroll Authorizations
December 9, 2016 $426,745.75
December 23, 2016 $435,437.70
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other
VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Act 250 Impact Application – Lamplighter Inn Motel / Great River Terrace
B. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)