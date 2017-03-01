Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

By Not Signed In | Tue, February 28 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

53 Green Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—February 6 , 2017

B. Communications

C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

January 17, 2017

Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of $ 750.53

Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 253,538.86

Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 609.50

Warrant No. 1109 in the amount of 10,291.95

Warrant No. 1110 in the amount of` 565,996.96

$831,187.80

February 6, 2017

Warrant No. 1111 in the amount of $ 14,914.28

Warrant No. 1112 in the amount of 11,440.06

Warrant No. 1113 in the amount of 400.00

Warrant No. 1114 in the amount of 3,505.29

Warrant No. 1115 in the amount of 1,184.26

Warrant No. 1117 in the amount of 2,673.99

Warrant No. 1118 in the amount of 29,496.85

Warrant No. 1119 in the amount of 511,070.70

$574,685.43

February 21, 2017

Warrant No. 1121 in the amount of $ 583.45

Warrant No. 1122 in the amount of 700.00

Warrant No. 1123 in the amount of 190.00

Warrant No. 1124 in the amount of 300.00

Warrant No. 1125 in the amount of 17,644.75

Warrant No. 1126 in the amount of 169,385.84

$188,804.04

Payroll Authorizatoins

January 6, 2017 $416,645.25

January 20, 2017 $413,734.12

February 3, 2017 $422,032.46

February 17, 2017 $555,835.37

B. WSESU Finance Committee

C Planning and Policy

D Teacher Curriculum Committee

E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee

G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration

BUHS Administration

Student Council

WRCC

Central Office

Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. BEAMS Program Presentation – Kate Burt

B. Belize 2018 – Dan Braden

C. Act 250 Impact Application – Commonwealth Dairy Expansion

D. Annual Meeting Follow-Up

E. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)