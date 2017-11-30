"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Wed, November 29 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—November 20, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
November 6, 2017
Warrant No. 1078 in the amount of $ 702.00
Warrant No. 1079 in the amount of 2,293.84
Warrant No. 1080 in the amount of 2,054,404.13
Warrant No. 1081 in the amount of 10.00
Warrant No. 1082 in the amount of 2,416.99
Warrant No. 1085 in the amount of 1,000.00
Warrant No. 1086 in the amount of 4,628.79
Warrant No. 1088 in the amount of 30,392.80
Warrant No. 1089 in the amount of 368,665.98
$2,464,514.53

November 20, 2017
Warrant No. 1090 in the amount of $ 1,390.00
Warrant No. 1091 in the amount of 222,281.20
Warrant No. 1092 in the amount of 67.50
Warrant No. 1093 in the amount of 15,914.51
Warrant No. 1094 in the amount of 2,086.21
Warrant No. 1095 in the amount of 2,342.73
Warrant No. 1096 in the amount of 600.00
Warrant No. 1097 in the amount of 3,395.50
Warrant No. 1098 in the amount of 5,470.21
Warrant No. 1100 in the amount of 27,237.91
Warrant No. 1102 in the amount of 104,540.36
$385,326.13

Payroll Authorizations
October 27, 2017 $416,662.93
November 10, 2017 $416,537.39
November 22, 2017 $514,976.76

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Act 46 – Discussion
B. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

