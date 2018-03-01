"Who can hope to be safe? Who sufficiently cautious? Guard himself as he may, every moment's an ambush." - Horace

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Thu, March 01 2018

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The TCC Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—February 5, 2018
B. Communications
C. Other
III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation

January 16, 2018
Warrant No. 1127 in the amount of $ 417.00
Warrant No. 1129 in the amount of 1,000.00
Warrant No. 1130 in the amount of 4,140.00
Warrant No. 1131 in the amount of 2,000.00
Warrant No. 1132 in the amount of 1,675.20
Warrant No. 1133 in the amount of 2,447.60
Warrant No. 1134 in the amount of 10,056.68
Warrant No. 1135 in the amount of 344,075.18
$365,811.66

February 5, 2018
Warrant No. 1136 in the amount of $3,000.00
Warrant No. 1138 in the amount of 1,590.00
Warrant No. 1140 in the amount of 300.00
Warrant No. 1141 in the amount of 7,448.82
Warrant No. 1142 in the amount of 500.00
Warrant No. 1143 in the amount of 8,642.56

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
Warrant No. 1145 in the amount of 375.00
Warrant No. 1146 in the amount of 15,000.60
Warrant No. 1147 in the amount of 360.00
Warrant No. 1148 in the amount of 553.50
Warrant No. 1149 in the amount of 2,806.00
Warrant No. 1151 in the amount of 2,275.00
Warrant No. 1152 in the amount of 34,535.87
Warrant No. 1153 in the amount of 373,041.45
$450,428.80

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Annual Meeting Follow-Up
B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

