Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

All newly elected school directors must take their Oath of Office prior to participation in the meeting.
BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Administration
A. Nominations/Election of Board Chair _____________________
B. Nominations/Election of Board Vice-Chair _____________________
C. Nominations/Election of Board Clerk _____________________
D. Nominations/Election of 3 WSESU Voting Members _____________________
_____________________
_____________________
E. Establish Meeting Days/Time _____________________
F. Committees
II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—March 5, 2018
B. Communications
C. Other
III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
F. WRCC Committee
G Other
V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)