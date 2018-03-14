Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

By Not Signed In | Wed, March 14 2018

All newly elected school directors must take their Oath of Office prior to participation in the meeting.

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

53 Green Street Brattleboro, VT 05301

www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Administration

A. Nominations/Election of Board Chair _____________________

B. Nominations/Election of Board Vice-Chair _____________________

C. Nominations/Election of Board Clerk _____________________

D. Nominations/Election of 3 WSESU Voting Members _____________________

_____________________

_____________________

E. Establish Meeting Days/Time _____________________

F. Committees

II. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—March 5, 2018

B. Communications

C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

B. WSESU Finance Committee

C Planning and Policy

D Teacher Curriculum Committee

E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee

G Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration

BUHS Administration

Student Council

WRCC

Central Office

Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)