"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Recent Comments

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 53 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Wed, March 14 2018

All newly elected school directors must take their Oath of Office prior to participation in the meeting.

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Administration
A. Nominations/Election of Board Chair _____________________
B. Nominations/Election of Board Vice-Chair _____________________
C. Nominations/Election of Board Clerk _____________________
D. Nominations/Election of 3 WSESU Voting Members _____________________
_____________________
_____________________
E. Establish Meeting Days/Time _____________________
F. Committees

II. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—March 5, 2018
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
F. WRCC Committee
G Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The amount of confidence I have in local (not national, not state) media to get the facts right...

Choices