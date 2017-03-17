Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2017 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room..AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Administration
A. Nominations/Election of Board Chair _____________________
B. Nominations/Election of Board Vice-Chair _____________________
C. Nominations/Election of Board Clerk _____________________
D. Nominations/Election of 3 WSESU Voting Members _____________________
_____________________
_____________________
E. Establish Meeting Days/Time _____________________
F. New Committees
II. STUDENT HEARING (possible Executive Session) – 6:35 p.m.
III. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—March 6, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other
IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
V. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other
VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Overview of Asian Studies Program
B. Other
VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. VSBA Code of Ethics – Action Needed
B. Bank Resolution - Endowment
C. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)