It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, March 17 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2017 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room..AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Administration

A. Nominations/Election of Board Chair _____________________

B. Nominations/Election of Board Vice-Chair _____________________

C. Nominations/Election of Board Clerk _____________________

D. Nominations/Election of 3 WSESU Voting Members _____________________

_____________________

_____________________

E. Establish Meeting Days/Time _____________________

F. New Committees

II. STUDENT HEARING (possible Executive Session) – 6:35 p.m.

III. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—March 6, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Overview of Asian Studies Program
B. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. VSBA Code of Ethics – Action Needed
B. Bank Resolution - Endowment
C. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

