Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, April 28 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—April 3, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
April 3, 2017
Warrant No. 1141 in the amount of $ 4,403.51
Warrant No. 1142 in the amount of 3,899.00
Warrant No. 1144 in the amount of 250,870.00
Warrant No. 1145 in the amount of 17,662.65
Warrant No. 1146 in the amount of 32,070.29
$308,905.45

Payroll Authorizations
March 3, 2017 $420,572.39
March 17, 2017 $427,778.46
March 31, 2017 $431,595.69

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. VSBA Code of Ethics
B. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

