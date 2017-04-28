Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—April 3, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other
III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
April 3, 2017
Warrant No. 1141 in the amount of $ 4,403.51
Warrant No. 1142 in the amount of 3,899.00
Warrant No. 1144 in the amount of 250,870.00
Warrant No. 1145 in the amount of 17,662.65
Warrant No. 1146 in the amount of 32,070.29
$308,905.45
Payroll Authorizations
March 3, 2017 $420,572.39
March 17, 2017 $427,778.46
March 31, 2017 $431,595.69
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other
V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. VSBA Code of Ethics
B. Other
VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)