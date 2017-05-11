"The shortest distance between two points is under construction." - Noelie Altito

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Wed, May 10 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—May 1, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation
April 17, 2017
Warrant No. 1147 in the amount of $ 10,379.74
Warrant No. 1148 in the amount of 3,012.52
Warrant No. 1149 in the amount of 1,320.00
Warrant No. 1151 in the amount of 3,300.00
Warrant No. 1152 in the amount of 6,143.75
Warrant No. 1153 in the amount of 6,707.62
Warrant No. 1154 in the amount of 567,412.23
$598,275.86

May 1, 2017
Warrant No. 1155 in the amount of $275,536.14
Warrant No. 1156 in the amount of 4,205.81
Warrant No. 1158 in the amount of 3,630.09
Warrant No. 1159 in the amount of 13,648.41
Warrant No. 1160 in the amount of 90,290.09
$387,310.54

Payroll Authorizations
April 14, 2017 $428,505.86
April 28, 2017 $422,814.54

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

