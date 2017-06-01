"It's easy to mingle when one is bilingual." - Grotke's French Club T-Shirt

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Wed, May 31 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BAMS Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5 in the Brattleboro Area Middle School Conference Room.

The BUHS #6 Teacher Curriculum Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—May 15 and May 24, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
May 15, 2017
Warrant No. 1161 in the amount of $ 990.00
Warrant No. 1162 in the amount of 300.00
Warrant No. 1164 in the amount of 10,652.40
Warrant No. 1165 in the amount of 5,605.00
Warrant No. 1166 in the amount of 8,771.33
Warrant No. 1167 in the amount of 32,271.93
Warrant No. 1168 in the amount of 6,000.00
Warrant No. 1169 in the amount of 1,080.00
Warrant No. 1170 in the amount of 28,377.93
Warrant No. 1171 in the amount of 542,136.62
$636,185.21

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council

WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. Food Service Contract – Year 5 of a 5 Year contract – Action Needed
B. Summer Schedule
C. Authorization for Teacher Curriclum Committee to Make Hiring Decisions During Summer Months
D. Authorization for Finance Committee to Approve Warrants During Summer Months
E. Authorization for BAMS Committee to Conduct Financial and Personnel Matters During Summer Months
F. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

