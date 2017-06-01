Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The BAMS Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5 in the Brattleboro Area Middle School Conference Room.
The BUHS #6 Teacher Curriculum Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—May 15 and May 24, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other
III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
May 15, 2017
Warrant No. 1161 in the amount of $ 990.00
Warrant No. 1162 in the amount of 300.00
Warrant No. 1164 in the amount of 10,652.40
Warrant No. 1165 in the amount of 5,605.00
Warrant No. 1166 in the amount of 8,771.33
Warrant No. 1167 in the amount of 32,271.93
Warrant No. 1168 in the amount of 6,000.00
Warrant No. 1169 in the amount of 1,080.00
Warrant No. 1170 in the amount of 28,377.93
Warrant No. 1171 in the amount of 542,136.62
$636,185.21
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other
V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Food Service Contract – Year 5 of a 5 Year contract – Action Needed
B. Summer Schedule
C. Authorization for Teacher Curriclum Committee to Make Hiring Decisions During Summer Months
D. Authorization for Finance Committee to Approve Warrants During Summer Months
E. Authorization for BAMS Committee to Conduct Financial and Personnel Matters During Summer Months
F. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)