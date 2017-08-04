Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

By Not Signed In | Fri, August 04 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

53 Green Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. The meeting will start with a Planning Session - the regular business meeting will immediately follow at approximately 7:00 p.m.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 5:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. PLANNING SESSION (note: the regular business meeting will immediately follow at approximately 7:00 p.m.

III. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—June 5, 2017

B. Communications

C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

June 6, 2017 – FY ‘17

Warrant No. 1172 in the amount of $ 269,814.28

Warrant No. 1173 in the amount of 6,266.51

Warrant No. 1174 in the amount of 5,055.84

Warrant No. 1176 in the amount of 2,580.00

Warrant No. 1178 in the amount of 350.00

Warrant No. 1179 in the amount of 4,845.00

Warrant No. 1180 in the amount of 150.00

Warrant No. 1181 in the amount of 575.00

Warrant No. 1182 in the amount of 123,825.00

Warrant No. 1183 in the amount of 32,745.20

Warrant No. 1184 in the amount of 583,300.97

Warrant No. 1185 in the amount of 4,227.27

Warrant No. 1186 in the amount of 1,016.79

Warrant No. 1187 in the amount of 30,934.00

$1,065,685.86

June 22, 2017 – FY ‘17

Warrant No. 1189 in the amount of $ 75.00

Warrant No. 1190 in the amount of 386,047.38

Warrant No. 1191 in the amount of 40,430.00

Warrant No. 1192 in the amount of 2,000.00

Warrant No. 1193 in the amount of 117,250.20

Warrant No. 1194 in the amount of 800.00

Warrant No. 1195 in the amount of 61,186.67

Warrant No. 1196 in the amount of 2,000.00

Warrant No. 1197 in the amount of 15,198.74

Warrant No. 1198 in th4 amount of 188.70

Warrant No. 1200 in the amount of 45,292.58

Warrant No. 1201 in the amount of 1,500.00

Warrant No. 1202 in the amount of 319,954.23

$991,923.50

July 11, 2017 – FY ‘17

Warrant No. 1203 in the amount of $1,476.10

Warrant No. 1204 in the amount of 3,525.00

Warrant No. 1205 in the amount of 30,067.93

Warrant No.1206 in the amount of 4,981.89

Warrant No. 1207 in the amount of 100.00

$40,150.92

July 11, 2017 – FY ‘18

Warrant No. 1001 in the amount of $242,271.42

Warrant No. 1002 in the amount of 4,095.00

Warrant No. 1003 in the amount of 31,309.51

Warrant No. 1004 in the amount of 3,136.89

Warrant No. 1005 in the amount of 19,422.16

$300,234.98

July 24, 2017 – FY ‘18

Warrant No. 1006 in the amount of $2,340.00

Warrant No. 1007 in the amount of 13,191.37

Warrant No. 1008 in the amount of 316.05

Warrant No. 1011 in the amount of 3,340.00

Warrant No. 1012 in the amount of 1,212.00

Warrant No. 1013 in the amount of 2,400.00

Warrant No. 1014 in the amount of 66.35

Warrant No. 1015 in the amount of 30.00

Warrant No. 1016 in the amount of 13,025.80

Warrant No. 1018 in the amount of 4,962.00

Warrant No. 1019 in the amount of 9,340.00

Warrant No. 1020 in the amount of 80,860.49

$131,084.06

Payroll Authorizations

May 12, 2017 $429,186.24

May 26, 2017 $541,291.85

June 9, 2017 $442,965.94

June 23, 2017 $572,835.95

July 7, 2017 $409,520.17

July 21, 2017 $438,919.80

B. WSESU Finance Committee

C Planning and Policy

D Teacher Curriculum Committee

E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee

G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

H. Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration

BUHS Administration

Student Council

WRCC

Central Office

Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)