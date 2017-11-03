Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7 in the James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—October 16, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other
III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
October 2, 2017
Warrant No. 1062 in the amount of $ 1,977.10
Warrant No. 1063 in the amount of 6,316.70
Warrant No. 1064 in the amount of 1,960.00
Warrant No. 1067 in the amount of 1,615.90
Warrant No. 1068 in the amount of 1,615.90
Warrant No. 1069 in the amount of 116,266.67
Warrant No. 1070 in the amount of 7,439.41
$137,191.68
October 16, 2017
Warrant No. 1065 in the amount of $ 18,336.39
Warrant No. 1071 in the amount of 2,390.00
Warrant No. 1072 in the amount of 440.00
Warrant No. 1073 in the amount of 770.00
Warrant No. 1074 in the amount of 3,127.64
Warrant No. 1076 in the amount of 26,574.48
Warrant No. 1077 in the amount of 316,838.46
$368,476.97
Payroll Authorizations
August 4, 2017 $422,656.57
August 18, 2017 $416,445.33
September 1, 2017 $389,993.33
September 15, 2017 $421,216.24
September 29, 2017 $421,222.70
October 13, 2017 $405,180.28
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other
V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. ACT 46 – Discussion
B. Other
VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)