"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, November 03 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7 in the James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—October 16, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation

October 2, 2017
Warrant No. 1062 in the amount of $ 1,977.10
Warrant No. 1063 in the amount of 6,316.70
Warrant No. 1064 in the amount of 1,960.00
Warrant No. 1067 in the amount of 1,615.90
Warrant No. 1068 in the amount of 1,615.90
Warrant No. 1069 in the amount of 116,266.67
Warrant No. 1070 in the amount of 7,439.41
$137,191.68

October 16, 2017
Warrant No. 1065 in the amount of $ 18,336.39
Warrant No. 1071 in the amount of 2,390.00
Warrant No. 1072 in the amount of 440.00
Warrant No. 1073 in the amount of 770.00
Warrant No. 1074 in the amount of 3,127.64
Warrant No. 1076 in the amount of 26,574.48
Warrant No. 1077 in the amount of 316,838.46
$368,476.97

Payroll Authorizations
August 4, 2017 $422,656.57
August 18, 2017 $416,445.33

September 1, 2017 $389,993.33
September 15, 2017 $421,216.24
September 29, 2017 $421,222.70

October 13, 2017 $405,180.28

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. ACT 46 – Discussion
B. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

