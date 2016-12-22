Brattleboro Union High School Board Agenda, Minutes, Finance Meeting

By Not Signed In | Wed, December 14 2016

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

53 Green Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS District #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22 in the James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room for a Public Forum on the FY ’18 Budget. The regular meeting will immediately follow the Public Forum at approximately 7:00 p.m.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. PUBLIC FORUM – FY ’18 BUDGET

III. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—December 5, 2016

B. Communications

C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

December 5, 2016

Warrant No. 1083 in the amount of $ 52,255.03

Warrant No. 1085 in the amount of 3,300.00

Warrant No. 1087 in the amount of 5,304.23

Warrant No. 1088 in the amount of 452,729.34

$513,588.60

B. WSESU Finance Committee

C Planning and Policy

D Teacher Curriculum Committee

E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee

G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee

H. Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration BUHS Administration Student Council

WRCC Central Office Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. FY ’18 Budget – Discussion / Possible Action

B. First January Meeting Date

C. Landfill Solar Project – Discussion / Possible Action

D. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

TO THE BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

BRATTLEBORO, VERMONT

The December 5, 2016 regular meeting of the BUHS Board was held in the Cusick Room, WRCC.

Present: Ruth Barton, Michael Collier, Ricky Davidson, Rus Janis, Shaun Murphy, Ian Torrey and Bob Woodworth.

Also Present: Frank Rucker, Michael Burnett, Keith Lyman, Steve Perrin, Merrill Barton, BCTV and Jane Swanson.

Absent: Anne Beekman, Lorie Cartwright ________________________________________________________________________

Chairman Davidson called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m.

On motion by Ms. Barton, seconded by Mr. Murphy, the Board approved the November 7, 2016 minutes. Unanimous.

Communications:

Mr. Woodworth moved, Ms, Barton seconded, to hear the Consent Agenda. Unanimous.

Consent Agenda:

Finance:

November 7, 2016

Warrant No. 1067 in the amount of $ 16,242.75

Warrant No. 1068 in the amount of 2,140,336.61

Warrant No. 1069 in the amount of 5,400.00

Warrant No. 1071 in the amount of 400.00

Warrant No. 1072 in the amount of 24,178.39

Warrant No. 1073 in the amount of 189.99

Warrant No. 1074 in the amount of 31,624.67

Warrant No. 1076 in the amount of 561,463.68

$2,779,836.09

November 21, 2016

Warrant No. 1077 in the amount of $6,803.71

Warrant No. 1078 in the amount of 954.96

Warrant No. 1080 in the amount of 253,307.50

Warrant No. 1081 in the amount of 27,651.82

Warrant No. 1082 in the amount of 102,131.08

$390,849.07

Payroll Authorizations

October 14, 2016 $422,214.95

October 28, 2016 $433,358.55

November 10, 2016 $441,386.94

November 23, 2016 $533,176.45

SU Finance: Ms. Barton said they discussed the administrative and instruction portions of the budget. Mr. Rucker said they are going over the SU Budget. He also discussed the effects of Special Ed moving to the SU Budget.

TCC Committee: Mr. Torrey said they had a presentation on a 1% Fund request regarding the use of wearable technology in Fitness Class. Also reviewed a couple of 1% Fund requests and approved extra cost for work done.

WSESU Act 46 Study Committee: Mr. Torrey said they were made aware of a third option for the make-up of the Unified Board. That option is that they can have 4 members from Brattleboro and one each from Putney, Dummerston and Guilford - who are voted on by the individual towns. Then they can add two At-Large members voted on by the entire district. They also found that the Article on Leadership Councils for Schools was not protected from change. They added that altering or changing that article would need a unanimous vote by the Board. There will be a series of forums on Act 46 during the first week of December.

On motion by Mr. Collier, seconded by Ms. Barton, the Board voted to approve the Consent Agenda. Unanimous.

Administrative Report

BAMS:

* Team Taurus put on a Thanksgiving Dinner with Cafe Services

* Informative In-service training in November

* Intensive Services Program to have two week Circus Arts Program

BUHS:

* Fall Concert on December 16

* Junior selected for All Eastern Mixed Choir, they will perform in NJ

* Grades of athletes missing class were reviewed, 85% got A or B

WRCC:

* Forestry and FFA students went to Annual Soils Competition in Randolph, Seth Rhodes placing first overall in state and the team 2nd overall in the state

* Skills USA to Fall Leadership Conference in Montpelier

* Forestry Program will be selling Christmas trees for $25.00

New Business:

Mr. Rucker gave a review of the FY 18 Budget (draft printed 12/5/16) to the Board. All the figures are not in yet.

Mr. Davidson said he would write the Board report for the Annual Report.

The next meeting will be December 19 starting at 6:00 with a Public Budget Review and the meeting following around 7:00 p.m.

There being no further business Ms. Barton moved, Mr. Janis seconded, to adjourn the meeting at 8:35 p.m. Approved.

Respectfully submitted,

Jane Viking Swanson

BUHS Board Recorder

Brattleboro Union High School

Finance Committee Meeting – Thursday December 22, 2016

8:00 am James E Kane Conference Room

Robert Woodworth, Ruth Barton, Shaun Murphy, Michael Collier,

Frank Rucker

Agenda

1. Approval of Warrants:

2. Approval of Payrolls:

3. FY18 Budget Development:

4. Other:

Future Meeting: TBD, 8am, at 53 Green Street, James E Kane Conference Room

Future topics:

Budget Planning

FY16 Audit report

Disposal of Property, Whetstone Village

WSWD Net metering solar project

FY16 Fiscal Year to Date results

Internal Control review

Health Care Plan transition update

Endowment Funds Investment policy – Non Eames funds

Fund Balance Guidelines

Endowment Funds Investment policy – Eames fund

Act46 Planning

