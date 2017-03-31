Brattleboro Union High School Board & Finance Committee Agendas

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING
The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.
The BAMS Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017 in the BAMS Conference Room.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—March 20, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other
III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
March 6, 2017
Warrant No. 1127 in the amount of $270,020.56
Warrant No. 1128 in the amount of 6,804.26
Warrant No. 1130 in the amount of 188.70
Warrant No. 1131 in the amount of 16,550.00
Warrant No. 1132 in the amount of 1,681.25
Warrant No. 1133 in the amount of 11,168.91
Warrant No. 1134 in the amount of 462,786.33
$769,200.01
March 20, 2017
Warrant No. 1135 in the amount of $ 500.00
Warrant No. 1137 in the amount of 38,024.67
Warrant No. 1138 in the amount of 268,673.01
Warrant No. 1139 in the amount of 36,839.17
Warrant No. 1140 in the amount of 117,800.38
$461,837.23
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other
V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration BUHS Administration Student Council
WRCC Central Office Board Chair
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Bank Resolution – Endowment
B. VSBA Code of Ethics
C. Other
VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)
Brattleboro Union High School
Finance Committee Meeting – Thursday April 6, 2017
8:00 am James E Kane Conference Room
Attendees: Robert Woodworth, Ruth Barton, Shaun Murphy, Michael Collier,
Frank Rucker
Agenda
1. Approval of Warrants:
2. Approval of Payrolls:
3. Review of BUHS Endowment fund portfolio-Non Eames Funds and review with Portfolio manager from Peoples Wealth Management
4. Other: none
Future Meeting: May 4, 8am, at 53 Green Street, James E Kane Conference Room
Future topics:
Endowment Funds – Non Eames funds presentation by portfolio manager [Peoples Wealth Management]
Whetstone Village disposal of property
WSWD Net metering solar project
FY17 Fiscal Year to Date results
Internal Control review
Health Care Plan transition update
Fund Balance Guidelines
Act46 Planning
