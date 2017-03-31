"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board & Finance Committee Agendas


By Not Signed In | Thu, March 30 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The BUHS #6 Finance Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street.

The BAMS Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017 in the BAMS Conference Room.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—March 20, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
March 6, 2017
Warrant No. 1127 in the amount of $270,020.56
Warrant No. 1128 in the amount of 6,804.26
Warrant No. 1130 in the amount of 188.70
Warrant No. 1131 in the amount of 16,550.00
Warrant No. 1132 in the amount of 1,681.25
Warrant No. 1133 in the amount of 11,168.91
Warrant No. 1134 in the amount of 462,786.33
$769,200.01
March 20, 2017
Warrant No. 1135 in the amount of $ 500.00
Warrant No. 1137 in the amount of 38,024.67
Warrant No. 1138 in the amount of 268,673.01
Warrant No. 1139 in the amount of 36,839.17
Warrant No. 1140 in the amount of 117,800.38
$461,837.23
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G. WSESU Act 46 Study Committee
H. Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration BUHS Administration Student Council
WRCC Central Office Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Bank Resolution – Endowment
B. VSBA Code of Ethics
C. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

...

Brattleboro Union High School
Finance Committee Meeting – Thursday April 6, 2017
8:00 am James E Kane Conference Room

Attendees: Robert Woodworth, Ruth Barton, Shaun Murphy, Michael Collier,
Frank Rucker

Agenda

1. Approval of Warrants:

2. Approval of Payrolls:

3. Review of BUHS Endowment fund portfolio-Non Eames Funds and review with Portfolio manager from Peoples Wealth Management

4. Other: none

Future Meeting: May 4, 8am, at 53 Green Street, James E Kane Conference Room

Future topics:
Endowment Funds – Non Eames funds presentation by portfolio manager [Peoples Wealth Management]
Whetstone Village disposal of property
WSWD Net metering solar project
FY17 Fiscal Year to Date results
Internal Control review
Health Care Plan transition update
Fund Balance Guidelines
Act46 Planning

Emailed Committee; 3/23/17, cc Barb

»

iBrattleboro Poll

At my core, I'm mostly a

Choices