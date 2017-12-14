Brattleboro Union High School Board Meeting Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. FY ’19 BUDGET REVIEW
III. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—December 4, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other
IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
V. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
December 4, 2017
Warrant No. 1103 in the amount of $ 333.00
Warrant No. 1104 in the amount of 2,300.00
Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of 199.99
Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 6,743.77
Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 269,903.71
$279,480.47
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G Other
VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. FY ’19 Budget – Action Needed
B. Act 46 – Discussion
C. Other
VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. First January Meeting – Set Date
B. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)