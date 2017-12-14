"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 28 guests online.

Online users

  • aldenfiertz
  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Thu, December 14 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. FY ’19 BUDGET REVIEW

III. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—December 4, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation
December 4, 2017
Warrant No. 1103 in the amount of $ 333.00
Warrant No. 1104 in the amount of 2,300.00
Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of 199.99
Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 6,743.77
Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 269,903.71
$279,480.47

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. FY ’19 Budget – Action Needed
B. Act 46 – Discussion
C. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. First January Meeting – Set Date
B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Brattleboro is considering a second sidewalk snowplow. That snowplow

Choices