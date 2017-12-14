Brattleboro Union High School Board Meeting Agenda

By Not Signed In | Thu, December 14 2017

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD

53 Green Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. FY ’19 BUDGET REVIEW

III. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—December 4, 2017

B. Communications

C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

December 4, 2017

Warrant No. 1103 in the amount of $ 333.00

Warrant No. 1104 in the amount of 2,300.00

Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of 199.99

Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 6,743.77

Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 269,903.71

$279,480.47

B. WSESU Finance Committee

C Planning and Policy

D Teacher Curriculum Committee

E. BAMS Committee

F. WRCC Committee

G Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration

BUHS Administration

Student Council

WRCC

Central Office

Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any

A. FY ’19 Budget – Action Needed

B. Act 46 – Discussion

C. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any

A. First January Meeting – Set Date

B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)