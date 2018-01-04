"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

Brattleboro Union High School Board Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Thu, January 04 2018

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—December 18, 2017
B. Communications
C. Other

III. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation

December 4, 2017
Warrant No. 1103 in the amount of $ 333.00
Warrant No. 1104 in the amount of 2,300.00
Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of 199.99
Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 6,743.77
Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 269,903.71
$279,480.47

December 18, 2017
Warrant No. 1108 in the amount of $221,883.84
Warrant No. 1110 in the amount of 19,901.96
Warrant No. 1111 in the amount of 4,000.00
Warrant No. 1112 in the amount of 225,243.13
Warrant No. 1113 in the amount of 2,896.38
Warrant No. 1114 in the amount of 15,068.88
Warrant No. 1115 in the amount of 21,576.41
Warrant No. 1116 in the amount of 121,106.38
$631,676.98

January 2, 2018
Warrant No. 1117 in the amount of $12,377.63
Warrant No. 1120 in the amount of 566.40
Warrant No. 1121 in the amount of 479.98
Warrant No. 1122 in the amount of 4,280.76
Warrant No. 1123 in the amount of 5,815.52
Warrant No. 1124 in the amount of 16,143.63
Warrant No. 1125 in the amount of 105.00
Warrant No. 1126 in the amount of 54,893.18
$94,662.10

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G Other

V. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. FY ’19 Budget – Action Needed
B. Act 46 – Discussion
C. Other

VII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Warning Articles in Anticipation of February 13 Annual District Meeting
B. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

