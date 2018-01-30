Brattleboro Union High School Board Meeting Agenda - FY19 Informational Meeting

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will hold a Public Information Meeting on the Proposed FY ’19 Budget at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. The Board’s Regular meeting will immediately follow.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. INFORMATION MEETING – PROPOSED FY ’19 BUDGET
III. CLERK'S REPORT
A. Approval of Minutes—January 8, January 17, 2018
B. Communications
C. Other
IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS
V. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Finance/Building/Transportation
December 4, 2017
Warrant No. 1103 in the amount of $ 333.00
Warrant No. 1104 in the amount of 2,300.00
Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of 199.99
Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 6,743.77
Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 269,903.71
$279,480.47
December 18, 2017
Warrant No. 1108 in the amount of $221,883.84
Warrant No. 1110 in the amount of 19,901.96
Warrant No. 1111 in the amount of 4,000.00
Warrant No. 1112 in the amount of 225,243.13
Warrant No. 1113 in the amount of 2,896.38
Warrant No. 1114 in the amount of 15,068.88
Warrant No. 1115 in the amount of 21,576.41
Warrant No. 1116 in the amount of 121,106.38
$631,676.98
January 2, 2018
Warrant No. 1117 in the amount of $12,377.63
Warrant No. 1120 in the amount of 566.40
Warrant No. 1121 in the amount of 479.98
Warrant No. 1122 in the amount of 4,280.76
Warrant No. 1123 in the amount of 5,815.52
Warrant No. 1124 in the amount of 16,143.63
Warrant No. 1125 in the amount of 105.00
Warrant No. 1126 in the amount of 54,893.18
$94,662.10
B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G Other
VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair
VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other
VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Annual Meeting Preparation
B. Act 250 Impact Application – BMH Construction/Renovations
C. Other
EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)