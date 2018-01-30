"A man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad." - Theodore Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 30 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Meeting Agenda - FY19 Informational Meeting


By Not Signed In | Tue, January 30 2018

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The BUHS #6 Board of Directors will hold a Public Information Meeting on the Proposed FY ’19 Budget at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. The Board’s Regular meeting will immediately follow.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. INFORMATION MEETING – PROPOSED FY ’19 BUDGET

III. CLERK'S REPORT

A. Approval of Minutes—January 8, January 17, 2018
B. Communications
C. Other

IV. RECOGNITION OF GROUPS AND/OR INDIVIDUAL VISITORS

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Finance/Building/Transportation

December 4, 2017
Warrant No. 1103 in the amount of $ 333.00
Warrant No. 1104 in the amount of 2,300.00
Warrant No. 1105 in the amount of 199.99
Warrant No. 1106 in the amount of 6,743.77
Warrant No. 1107 in the amount of 269,903.71
$279,480.47

December 18, 2017
Warrant No. 1108 in the amount of $221,883.84
Warrant No. 1110 in the amount of 19,901.96
Warrant No. 1111 in the amount of 4,000.00
Warrant No. 1112 in the amount of 225,243.13
Warrant No. 1113 in the amount of 2,896.38
Warrant No. 1114 in the amount of 15,068.88
Warrant No. 1115 in the amount of 21,576.41
Warrant No. 1116 in the amount of 121,106.38
$631,676.98

January 2, 2018
Warrant No. 1117 in the amount of $12,377.63
Warrant No. 1120 in the amount of 566.40
Warrant No. 1121 in the amount of 479.98
Warrant No. 1122 in the amount of 4,280.76
Warrant No. 1123 in the amount of 5,815.52
Warrant No. 1124 in the amount of 16,143.63
Warrant No. 1125 in the amount of 105.00
Warrant No. 1126 in the amount of 54,893.18
$94,662.10

B. WSESU Finance Committee
C Planning and Policy
D Teacher Curriculum Committee
E. BAMS Committee
F. WRCC Committee
G Other

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT

BAMS Administration
BUHS Administration
Student Council
WRCC
Central Office
Board Chair

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS, If Any
A. Other

VIII. NEW BUSINESS, If Any
A. Annual Meeting Preparation
B. Act 250 Impact Application – BMH Construction/Renovations
C. Other

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

»

Upcoming Events

Tue, Jan 30

Wed, Jan 31

Fri, Feb 2

Sat, Feb 3

Sun, Feb 4

Mon, Feb 5

Tue, Feb 6

Wed, Feb 7

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The state of our Union is

Choices