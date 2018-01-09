"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Culture » Education

Brattleboro Union High School Board Special Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Tue, January 09 2018

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

The BUHS District #6 Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. Purpose: FY ’19 Budget Work Session-Action / Annual Meeting Warning Articles

REVISED AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER—2:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair

II. FY ’19 Budget Work Session

III. FY ’19 Budget – Action Needed

IV. Annual Meeting Warning Articles – Action Needed

Executive Session (If Needed)

