Brattleboro Union High School Board Special Meeting Agenda

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
www.wssu.k12.vt.us
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
The BUHS District #6 Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room. Purpose: FY ’19 Budget Work Session-Action / Annual Meeting Warning Articles
REVISED AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER—2:00 p.m. – Ricky Davidson, Board Chair
II. FY ’19 Budget Work Session
III. FY ’19 Budget – Action Needed
IV. Annual Meeting Warning Articles – Action Needed
Executive Session (If Needed)