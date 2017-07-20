"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Culture » Education

Green-Up Kids at Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, July 19 2017

For Kids Who Love Animals and Protecting the Planet

CS Wurzberger, The Green Up Girl® and director of Green Up Kids will be presenting 2 workshops for Brooks Memorial Library on Thursday, July 27th and August 3rd from 2:00 - 4:00pm. C S and her team provide youth with the platform and mentoring they need to launch, manage, and grow their Planet-Protecting Projects; all with the purpose of preserving, protecting, and giving back tothe world. The kids have a unique opportunity to take ownership of projects, market their ideas, and benefit from a variety of activities, events, and workshops. GreenUpKids.org 

Thursday, July 27th-Part 1: Living a Greener Lifestyle - Kids will enjoy a variety of activities such as solar cooking, composting, waste and what to do with it, turning trash into treasures, and how to reduce waste for wildlife. The kids will engage in a variety of activities that inspire conservation, and so much more

Thursday, August 3rd- Part 2: Kids Podcasting for the Planet  - This program brings together a child’s love of technology and exploring the environment. Kids will get the chance to create their own audio podcast and share their thoughts, speak their concerns, and share their solutions with the world.

For kids ages 8-14. Please register ahead of time. Call Brooks Memorial Library (802)254-5290 x110 or email cr@brookslibraryvt.org to register.

