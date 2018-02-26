"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Culture » Education

Landmark College Academic Speaker Series Event Cancelled


By landmarkcollege | Mon, February 26 2018

Please note tonight's Landmark College Academic Speaker Series lecture, "Pop Goes History: What Coca-Cola Tells Us About American History" by Dr. Sanjukta Ghosh has been cancelled due to illness. 

