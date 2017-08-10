"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Education

Navigating the World's Largest Online Genealogy Database with Jerry Carbone


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, August 09 2017

On Saturday, September 9, at 1:30 p.m., we will host a 1 hour introduction to the largest genealogical database in the world,Familysearch.org. Former library director Jerry Carbone will discuss methods and strategies to search billions of records as well as searching the full-text genealogical books and catalog. The FamilySearch database offers access to over 5.6 billion names; 1.2 billion browse-only records; and has over 7.2 million users, world-wide.

The workshop will also cover the FamilySearch Wiki, which gives advice and directs users towards specific record collections. FamilySearch has announced that effective September 1, 2017, all microfilm distribution to FamilySearch History Centers will be discontinued, so knowing how to use the FamilySearch online database is even more
important.

After retiring from Brooks in January 2016, Carbone earned a Certificate in Genealogical Research at Boston University. His article on Brattleboro personality, Edward Edwards (1816-1890), "Spiritualism in Brattleboro,
1886-1889: One Man’s Contact with the Afterlife through Letters,” will be published in “Vermont History,” a journal of the Vermont Historical Society.

