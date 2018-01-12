"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 35 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Red Sox Invite Brattleboro High School Students to Submit Applications for the 2018 Red Sox Service Scholarship


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 12 2018

For the 8th consecutive year, the Boston Red Sox Foundation is seeking submissions from inspiring senior students, who are dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities, for the New England Red Sox Service Scholarship. The annual scholarship honors academically-inclined high school seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. Those selected will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and recognition during a special pre-game ceremony at Fenway Park.

“We are continually inspired by high school students’ charitable endeavors and seek to recognize and reward their ongoing dedication to promoting social good,” said Linda Henry, Red Sox Foundation Board Member. “We are very pleased with the growth of the Service Scholarship program and we are eager to hear about this year’s seniors who are going above and beyond in their communities.”

The Red Sox Service Scholarship, presented by Jenzabar and sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund, was first introduced in New Hampshire in 2010 and has since expanded to honor students in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine and Vermont as well. This year, the Scholarship Program will be available to students in more than 200 schools throughout New England.

Submissions for New Hampshire seniors are due February 16, 2018.
For more details and to apply visit, redsoxfoundation.org/service-scholarships.

»

Upcoming Events

Fri, Jan 12

Sat, Jan 13

Mon, Jan 15

Tue, Jan 16

Wed, Jan 17

Thu, Jan 18

Fri, Jan 19

Sat, Jan 20

Tue, Jan 23

Wed, Jan 24

more

iBrattleboro Poll

I'm considering a run for an open Town, School or Representative Town meeting position

Choices