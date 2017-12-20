Report Hoped For on Tonight's Brattleboro School Board Vote

By DonInGuilford | Wed, December 20 2017

At tonight's Brattleboro Town School Board meeting there may be a vote taken on whether that board will support the Alternative Governance Structure proposal to the State Agency & Board of Education. (See a letter to the editor in today's Reformer.) For those of us living in other towns, it feels just a tad inappropriate -- tho it is perfecty permissible -- to attend other towns' meetings. But it would be great if the result of this vote could be shared on ibrattleboro. Thanks to whomever could attend the meeting and let us know.