"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 37 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Report Hoped For on Tonight's Brattleboro School Board Vote


By DonInGuilford | Wed, December 20 2017

At tonight's Brattleboro Town School Board meeting there may be a vote taken on whether that board will support the Alternative Governance Structure proposal to the State Agency & Board of Education.  (See a letter to the editor in today's Reformer.)  For those of us living in other towns, it feels just a tad inappropriate -- tho it is perfecty permissible -- to attend other towns' meetings.  But it would be great if the result of this vote could be shared on ibrattleboro.  Thanks to whomever could attend the meeting and let us know.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Best holiday cookie, in my opinion...

Choices