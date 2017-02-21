Rotary District 7870 Announces the Janice H. McElroy Scholarship Program

By cohnpr | Mon, February 20 2017

The Rotary Club of Brattleboro is pleased to announce the initial offering of a new district wide scholarship in memory of Janice H. McElroy, who served as Rotary District 7870 Governor in 2011-2012 and was instrumental in securing a Rotary International grant of $412,000 to help southern Vermont rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Irene. This scholarship is made possible due to donations from friends, colleagues and Rotary Clubs throughout the District 7870.

Prior to her death in 2012, Jan McElroy requested that any donations received in her memory be dedicated to establishing a scholarship fund for non-traditional students. It will be awarded to a person who is 21 years of age or older and has completed high school or earned a G.E.D. There must be at least a three-year gap between graduating from high school and full time college attendance or a record of part-time college for three years after graduating from high school. The scholarship can be used for expenses at a four- year or a two- year college, or for another type of accredited institution, such as a technical or vocational program. The first scholarship award will be a minimum of $1,000.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting brattlebororotaryclub.org and need to be completed and received no later than March 31, 2017. The selected recipient will be notified in April and will be presented the award at the Rotary District 7870 conference in Nashua, NH on April 28, 2017.

