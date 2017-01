By Brooks Memorial | Mon, January 23 2017

Almost everybody has a tech question, and Matthew Wojcik, the library's Electronic Services Support Specialist, offers free individual help on a wide variety of computers and mobile devices for all library patrons. Contact Matt or the Reference Desk to book one of the appointment slots, which are usually Mondays 5:00-7:00 and Thursdays 1:00-2:00. If those times don't work, it's good to inquire anyway, and Matt will make other arrangements when he can.