"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Recent Comments

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 29 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Education

Vermont High School Wants To Take Boarding Students To Stay Open. Great Idea!


By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, December 26 2017

VERMONT HIGH SCHOOL WANTS TO TAKE BOARDING STUDENTS TO STAY OPEN! GREAT IDEA!!!

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/vermont/articles/2017-12-26/vermont-schools-seeks-permission-to-take-boarding-students

http://www.wcax.com/content/news/Vermont-schools-seeks-permission-to-take-boarding-students-466610883.html

"CABOT, Vt. (AP) A tiny Vermont school district is asking for state permission to keep its high school open while marketing it to out-of-state students who would live in the community. Members of the Cabot school board had considered various merger options as required by Vermont law."

....

What an excellent idea! Locals can make money renting rooms and supervising kids, at a cost far less than what rich parents pay for private boarding schools, which is in the same range as tuition for  Harvard University - rich parents are paying at least $50,000.  a year to send their little kids to boarding schools.  This is a win-win solution for everyone!  Fresh air! Small town life!  Just place ads in the Hollywood Reporter and other media industry publications and take in the little darlings from Malibu and Beverly Hills.   Make certain you have a horse riding stable on hand and skiing instructor, mountain climbing instructor,  tennis, whatever the little rich kids want. 

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Best holiday cookie, in my opinion...

Choices