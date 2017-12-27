By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, December 26 2017

VERMONT HIGH SCHOOL WANTS TO TAKE BOARDING STUDENTS TO STAY OPEN! GREAT IDEA!!!

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/vermont/articles/2017-12-26/vermont-schools-seeks-permission-to-take-boarding-students

http://www.wcax.com/content/news/Vermont-schools-seeks-permission-to-take-boarding-students-466610883.html

"CABOT, Vt. (AP) A tiny Vermont school district is asking for state permission to keep its high school open while marketing it to out-of-state students who would live in the community. Members of the Cabot school board had considered various merger options as required by Vermont law."

What an excellent idea! Locals can make money renting rooms and supervising kids, at a cost far less than what rich parents pay for private boarding schools, which is in the same range as tuition for Harvard University - rich parents are paying at least $50,000. a year to send their little kids to boarding schools. This is a win-win solution for everyone! Fresh air! Small town life! Just place ads in the Hollywood Reporter and other media industry publications and take in the little darlings from Malibu and Beverly Hills. Make certain you have a horse riding stable on hand and skiing instructor, mountain climbing instructor, tennis, whatever the little rich kids want.