VTC Nursing Program Welcomes All to an Open House on Friday, Dec. 1, 4-6 PM

BRATTLEBORO—Vermont Technical College’s Nursing Program, Southeast Region, located in Brattleboro, will hold an Open House on Friday, December 1, 4-6 PM. It will be held on the second floor of the Brooks House on Main Street (between Main Street and the Harmony Parking lot). Nursing faculty and staff will be available to answer questions about the program and offer tours of the facilities.

Many people walking on Main Street in Brattleboro are often unaware of the hard-working instructors and student nurses just above them in the Brooks House, who represent only a part of the over 400 faculty, staff and students who make up the Vermont Technical College’s Nursing Program. Brattleboro, along with Springfield, VT and Keene, NH, represents the Southeast Region Campus, one of five regional campuses with nine different locations across the entire state of Vermont. Vermont Tech offers a one-year Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate, a two-year Associates Degree in Nursing plus an online Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

How do students from so many different areas of Vermont receive instruction? Becky Steele, Vermont Tech’s Site Director for the Southeast Region explained. “Most of our students are non-traditional, meaning they are adult learners often with families, children or may be single parents. Adult learners can’t live in residence halls as the Randolph Center students do, so we have to find a way to bring their education to them.” Whether it is a nursing student in Southern Vermont, Western Massachusetts or the Monadnock region of NH, nursing education is

brought to students through lectures, clinical rotations and Telepresence (instructors teaching live over interactive television).

The Vermont Tech nursing program graduates have some of the highest pass rates for their boards in the nation and each year the program graduates approximately 130 future RNs and 150 soon-to-be LPNs. Two students graduated from the 2014 inaugural year of the online BSN program, while 70 students are actively enrolled in that program this year.

For more information about the Southeast Region Campus of Vermont Tech’s Nursing Program, call: 802-254-5516.

To learn more about VTC’s Open Houses or to register please visit https://www.vtc.edu/admissions-aid/tours-events

or call 1-800-442-8821.