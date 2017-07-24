"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

Home » Culture » Education

Windham Regional Woodlands Association Scholarship Awards


By Windham Regiona... | Mon, July 24 2017

Windham Regional Woodlands Association has awarded scholarships totaling $6,000 to two Brattleboro Union High School graduates who will attend college this fall. This year's recipients are Samuel Stevens of Brattleboro, who will attend Green Mountain College, and Tanner Bell of Guilford, who will attend Unity College in Maine.

Each student will receive $3,000. Windham Regional Woodlands Association established the Scholarship Fund in 1993 to support local students attending college in preparation for a career in forestry or allied field. Applications for the Windham Regional Woodlands Association Scholarship are received each spring from graduating seniors and undergraduates in college. Criteria for the awards are academic achievement, residence in Windham County, and plan to enroll, or enrollment, in a two or four-year program in forestry or allied field.

For more information about Windham Regional Woodlands Association and its Scholarship Fund, visit www.windhamwoodlands.org, or email windhamwoodlands@gmail.com.

