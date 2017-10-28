Your Vote On The Proposed Act 46 Merger Matters

By ADavis | Sat, October 28 2017

On November 7 voters in Brattleboro, Putney, Dummerston and Guilford will vote on whether we should merge our town schools into a single school district overseen by a nine-member school board. This is a substantive vote that will decide the direction and structure of our schools for many years. Your vote will count.



Some people will tell you that this mega-merger of four town school districts rolled into one is inevitable. That is a form of resignation. In fact, this vote represents a real choice between a single Pre-K to grade 12 (including the career center) centralized school district and the opportunity to enhance our current supervisory union to meet the goals of Act 46 - equity, transparency and sustainability - goals that are widely supported. Act 46 spells out an alternative path to keeping a supervisory union such as WSESU - with its individual town boards. In order to pursue this alternative path we must vote down the merger proposal. School board and community members are already working on this alternative path.



Our current supervisory union has served us well for many years. It can be enhanced in order to meet the goals of Act 46. This is not about fear of change. It is about the best way forward for our children and our communities. The merger proposal has actually pushed one town out of our supervisory union and has made people in the towns adjacent to Brattleboro nervous about the future of their schools. The promised tax savings that are continually touted by the merger study committee have been discounted by the Vermont secretary of education, Rebecca Holcomb.



Our local school boards keep our communities involved in the education of our children. Individual school boards are close to the schools and children they serve. They are responsive to changing needs and are are able to innovate when needed. Our local schools boards can work together to insure equitable learning opportunities - they are already doing this! None of these enhanced forms of collaboration require a merger.



If you would like to see a very thoughtful discussion of the alternative to the mega-merger you can watch state representative Mike Mrowicki’s program on BCTV, “The Montpelier Connection.” Follow this link. And remember to vote on or before November 7. Ballots and voting are available now at your town clerk’s office.



https://www.brattleborotv.org/montpelier-connection/act-46-roundtable-101817



Andy Davis

Brattleboro, VT