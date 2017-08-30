Amy Dickinson Presents at the Brooks Memorial Library 50th Birthday Party!

By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, August 30 2017

"Ask Amy," columnist and "Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me," panelist Amy Dickinson will be giving a presentation at 3 pm, September 23rd at our 50th Birthday Bash!

Thanks to the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library and Everyone’s Books, the first fifty families who attend will receive a complimentary copy of her new memoir, "Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things," which revolves around her decision to move back to her hometown, and her mid-life marriage to a local builder whom she first met in 7th grade.

Amy's advice column readership is estimated at 20 million. She grew up on a dairy farm in upstate, NY, and has lived in NYC, Washington, Chicago and London. She is a mother and stepmother to 5 daughters.

Her 2009 memoir, "The Mighty Queens of Freeville," was a NYT best-seller.