Brattleboro Area Hospice To Host Second Annual Holiday Benefit Shopping Extravaganza in Downtown Brattleboro

On Friday, December 1st from 5:30 – 8:30 PM and then again on Saturday December 2nd from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a Holiday shopping extravaganza in the Brooks House Atrium on the corner of High and Main Streets in downtown Brattleboro, Vermont.

In addition to great shopping, Friday evening will feature live music by The Moondogs and sweet treats compliments of Brattleboro Area Hospice volunteers and Board of Directors. Not only will the merchandise be unique and eclectic, the experience will be enchanting. We encourage one and all to drop by and browse! We’re sure you’ll find the perfect something for a special someone.

In the spirit of giving, all gift items are donated by our community with the wish that proceeds of the sales of the items will benefit others, by making possible free support services to people at and around end of life.

The eclectic collection is curated with an eye for gift giving. Items will represent a wide range in style, taste and price. Think contemporary, tribal, vintage, antique. Featuring; Hand-crafted artisanal treasurers, an extensive collection of jewelry for every taste and price range, creative toys, plush scarves and other winter accessories, vintage collectibles and other curios. And if “things” aren’t on your loved one’s list you will have the opportunity to make a donation to Brattleboro Area Hospice in their name. There is truly something for everyone!

For more information, call us at 802-257-0775 or 802-460-1142 (local to Bellows Falls) or by e-mail at andrea.livermore@brattleborohospice.org.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, community-based, non-profit volunteer organization that provides grassroots, volunteer-staffed programs to supplement and provide alternatives to the professional services utilized by dying and grieving community members. All services are provided free to all members of the community. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org