Brattleboro Hosts Battle of the Barbers

By NewsWriter | Mon, February 27 2017

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Scissors will snip and curls will be clipped as the Battle of the Barbers heats up on Main Street Friday, March 3.

The tonsorial action will take place in the lobby of the Latchis Hotel beginning at 5 p.m. and features an appearance by Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and his nemesis, Signor Adolfo Pirelli.

These masters of the close shave will meet again in the Main Street Arts musical production of Sweeney Todd that opens Thursday, March 16 at the historic Bellows Falls Opera House for a two-weekend run.

“We wanted to have some fun while promoting our show,” said the show’s director, David Stern. “We will have real hair stylists on hand to do some speed cutting and maybe carving.”

Cast member Zac Binney of Keene, N.H., who is himself a stylist, will be joined by Lori Brown of Boccacio’s in Bellows Falls to offer free cuts. Meanwhile, other members of the cast will be on hand to provide a musical taste of the show.

Gallery walkers are invited to nip on down to the Latchis for the shear fun of it and the possibility of nicking a freebie haircut.

After the gala opening night March 16, Sweeney Todd performances continue Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18 and Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23, 24, and 25 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $100, with special $5 student rates at certain performances. March 17 is Steampunk Night, with prizes for best costume.

Reservations and ticketing information can be found at www. Mainstreetarts.org or by calling MSA at (802) 869-2960.

The production is a collaboration between MSA and the New England Youth Theatre, New England Center for Circus Arts, Sandglass Theater, River Theater, Kimball Union Academy, Shakespeare & Co. of Lenox, Mass., and

the Town of Rockingham.

Sponsors of the production are Allen Brothers, Brennan Building Contractors, Cota & Cota, Greater Falls Pharmacy, High Meadow Rovers, Kimball Union Academy, LaValley Building Supply, Rockingham Arts & Museum Project (R.A.M.P.), Ruggerio's Trash Removal, Springfield Printing and Village Square Booksellers.