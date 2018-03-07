"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Culture » Entertainment

Corned Beef Dinner Dance at the VFW! Public Welcome.


By Not Signed In | Tue, March 06 2018

Our new dance floor is in and ready to go! The Brattleboro VFW Post #1034 located at 40 Black Mountain Road will be having a dinner/dance Saturday Mar. 10th. The meal will be cottage cheese, corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, roll, and strawberry shortcake. Doors open at 5 pm, dinner is served at 6 PM.

Cost is $10 per person for the dinner/dance, or $5 per person for the dance only after the meal is over at 7 PM.
Playin' Possum Band will be the entertainment for the night.

Reservations needed by Mar. 9th by calling 257-0438

Public is invited to this dinner/dance.

