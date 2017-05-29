"It's easy to mingle when one is bilingual." - Grotke's French Club T-Shirt

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Entertainment

Derek From Gematrinator.com on WVEW Tuesday Night 6-8pm


By pockets | Mon, May 29 2017

Join DJ Pockets, this tuesday May 30th, for another experience you won't soon forget.

Derek is the webmaster for Gematrinator.com. Gematria is an ancient mystical practice. It is the language of the elite powers that shouldn't be that run the world. They code numbers into words and use the same numbers. Through Gematria, one gains a deep understanding of how scripted and staged our reality really is.

tune in to "buttahmilk" 6pm-8pm Tuesday on Brattleboro Community Radio/WVEW-LPfm
107.7fm in town or www.wvew.org streaming.

