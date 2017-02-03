"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Entertainment

Dinner & A Movie: SELMA @ Next Stage Arts


By mq | Thu, February 02 2017

In honor of Black History Month, Next Stage presents: SELMA, historical drama film directed by Ava DuVernay on Thursday, February 23. It is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by James Bevel,Hosea Williams, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. DInner: 5:30 pm., Movie: 7:00 pm.

The film will be hosted by Artist, Essayist, Activist Shanta Lee.

Continuing by popular demand, Next Stage Arts Project and The Gleanery continue a special combination Dinner and A Movie on the fourth Thursday of the month.

This month, the chefs at The Gleanery will serve a special Louisiana-themed menu at 5:30 p.m., in time for diners to make it to the hosted 7:00 p.m. film screening around the corner at the newly-renovated Next Stage. Price for the dinner and movie combination are $23.00, for reservations call 802-387-3052. Limited seating available at The Gleanery.

All are welcome to attend the film only, for which there is $5.00-$10.00 suggested donation, available at the door.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

In regards to when to help someone else when I'm able, I generally

Choices