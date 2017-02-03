Dinner & A Movie: SELMA @ Next Stage Arts

By mq | Thu, February 02 2017

In honor of Black History Month, Next Stage presents: SELMA, historical drama film directed by Ava DuVernay on Thursday, February 23. It is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by James Bevel,Hosea Williams, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. DInner: 5:30 pm., Movie: 7:00 pm.

The film will be hosted by Artist, Essayist, Activist Shanta Lee.

Continuing by popular demand, Next Stage Arts Project and The Gleanery continue a special combination Dinner and A Movie on the fourth Thursday of the month.

This month, the chefs at The Gleanery will serve a special Louisiana-themed menu at 5:30 p.m., in time for diners to make it to the hosted 7:00 p.m. film screening around the corner at the newly-renovated Next Stage. Price for the dinner and movie combination are $23.00, for reservations call 802-387-3052. Limited seating available at The Gleanery.

All are welcome to attend the film only, for which there is $5.00-$10.00 suggested donation, available at the door.