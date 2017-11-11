Firefighters Benefit Association Bingo!

By LisaL | Fri, November 10 2017

Bingo for the Brattleboro Firefighters Benefit Association Sunday, November 19th at the Brattleboro VFW Post #1034.

Doors open at 11 am, and games start at 1 pm.

No outside food or drinks allowed, but food and drink will be available for purchase.

Pre-buy packets are $35, which includes regular games of 12 faces, one each of the specials, and one u-pick-em. Jackpot game and additional cards are bought separately that Sunday.

Regular game payouts of $75 and $100 to a single winner.

Register for $35 pre-buy by calling the VFW at 802-257-0438. Admission at the door will be $40 if you do not register in advance.

Specials pay out 50/50 of total amount brought in, u-pick ems pay 75% of total amount brought in, and the jackpot pays out 100% of money brought in.