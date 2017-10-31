Firefighters Benefit Association Bingo! Nov. 19th

By Not Signed In | Mon, October 30 2017

Bingo for the Firefighters Benefit Association!

Sunday, November 19th the Brattleboro VFW Post #1034 will be hosting a bingo to raise funds for the Brattleboro Firefighters Benefit Association. Doors open at 11 am, and games start at 1 pm. No outside food or drinks allowed, but food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pre-buy packets for $35, which includes regular games of 14 faces, one each of the specials, and one u-pick em. Jackpot game bought separately. Regular game payouts are $75 and $100 to a single winner.

Register for pre-buy by calling the VFW at 802-257-0438. Admission at the door is $40

The Brattleboro Firefighters Benefit Association is a not for profit organization made up of members of the Brattleboro Fire Department, both the career and volunteer staffs as well as past employees and members. Our purpose is to support and assist members in a time of illness or other misfortune, as well as support both department and community based activities that are not funded in the municipal budget. A couple examples of this include specialized training for department members, annual scholarship money to a high school student furthering his/her education in the fire service, and a department awards ceremony to recognize “acts above and beyond”.