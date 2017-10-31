"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 39 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Entertainment

Firefighters Benefit Association Bingo! Nov. 19th


By Not Signed In | Mon, October 30 2017

Bingo for the Firefighters Benefit Association!

Sunday, November 19th the Brattleboro VFW Post #1034 will be hosting a bingo to raise funds for the Brattleboro Firefighters Benefit Association. Doors open at 11 am, and games start at 1 pm. No outside food or drinks allowed, but food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pre-buy packets for $35, which includes regular games of 14 faces, one each of the specials, and one u-pick em. Jackpot game bought separately. Regular game payouts are $75 and $100 to a single winner.

Register for pre-buy by calling the VFW at 802-257-0438. Admission at the door is $40

The Brattleboro Firefighters Benefit Association is a not for profit organization made up of members of the Brattleboro Fire Department, both the career and volunteer staffs as well as past employees and members. Our purpose is to support and assist members in a time of illness or other misfortune, as well as support both department and community based activities that are not funded in the municipal budget. A couple examples of this include specialized training for department members, annual scholarship money to a high school student furthering his/her education in the fire service, and a department awards ceremony to recognize “acts above and beyond”.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

About that Act 46 merger suggestion...

Choices