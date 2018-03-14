Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers, Everybody Loves Pirates!

By Not Signed In | Wed, March 14 2018

Sandglass Theater’s Winter Sunshine Series continues on Saturday, March 17th with two performances of Everybody Loves Pirates! by Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers at Sandglass Theater in Putney at 11 AM and 2 PM. Eight-year-old Lucy and her pal Little Chucky are searching for buried treasure, but a gang of bumbling pirates keeps getting in the way! Reserve your tickets by calling (802)387-4051 or email info@sandglasstheater.org.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor, Maine, and comprised of three siblings- brothers Erik and Brian Torbeck and sister Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at festivals, schools, libraries and theater in the United States and Canada. They write and create all the shows they perform and have received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in puppetry.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers are also offering a workshop on Friday March 16 from 4 - 5 pm at the Putney General Store for ages 7 and up, $10. Contact info@sandglass